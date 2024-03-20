Edward Snowden licks Elon Musk's boots

Russian citizen Edward Snowden is defending free speech absolutist, red-wave aficionado, and antisemite Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk.

It's not surprising, but certainly indicative, that Musk's aid to Putin through things like who gets to use Starlink to wage war isn't going unnoticed. Edward Snowden tweeted out a philippic criticizing Don Lemon's interview. Lemon's pretty softball questions to his new boss being viewed as a horrible and invasive attack upon Musk is creative, if nothing else.

I am guessing that Snowden is also a "Free Speech Absolutist?"