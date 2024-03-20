People aren't using location app What3words enough.

Everyone has GPS on their phones, so a new way to identify locations seems unnecessary. However, what if you want to meet at a specific place without an address, like Central Park? You can give someone directions from an entrance to the park or, in this particular instance, use the semi-secret Central Park lamppost codes, but there is an easier way. Just type ///bunk.carry.awards into the what3words app or website and narrow it down to a three-meter square area.

From what3words.com:

We divided the world into 3 metre

squares and gave each square a

unique combination of three words.

