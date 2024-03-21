New York wants you to protect your retinas

Parts of New York State are firmly in the path of the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th, and the New York Department of Economic Development wants you to come for the eclipse and stick around afterward to spend your tourist dollars.

From iloveny.com:

The eclipse will begin in western New York shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m., moving through the state to Plattsburgh at 3:25 p.m. Locations in the path of totality could experience total darkness for up to 4 minutes.

Because it is hard to enjoy the scenery with retinal burns, New York is giving out free eclipse glasses at highway rest areas throughout the state. The free eclipse glasses bear the iconic I ❤️NY logo featured in star-studded commercials in the 80s when Cats was a popular Broadway show and not a horrifying fever dream of a movie.

Wherever you get your glasses, ensure they are ISO-certified to protect your eyes, unlike one unfortunate eclipse viewer in 2017. Also, obviously, don't look directly at an eclipse without glasses.