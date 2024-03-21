Republican congressperson from Tennessee shares Russian propaganda

Trying to take a shot at aid for Ukraine, Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett shared an RT story on Russia's behalf.
Tennessee's Tim Burchett wanted to make his point so badly that he was willing to share a fabricated story from the Russian propaganda factory RT. The congressman or his staff rapidly took the tweet down, but not before the Internet preserved it:
The article Burchett referenced concerned Ukraine allegedly being offended by Donald Trump's proposal to repackage military aid to the country as loans that must be repaid. This article was likely published by RT in an effort to sow divisions between Ukraine and the United States. Burchett's quick deletion of the tweet supports the idea that even his own team knew that they should not be promoting content from Russian state media.Meidas Touch