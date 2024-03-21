This 40-second ad should end Trump's campaign (video)

The Biden Campaign answered once and for all "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" with this horrifying reminder of Donald J. Trump's incompetence.

I remember the fear as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear. My oblivious parents were on vacation in India, and I was unsure if they could return to the US. I remember watching Trump give moronic press conferences, recommend bleach injections, and believe that denial could stop the death. We all lost family and friends during the pandemic, and Trump was a buffoon.

That MAGA morons want to return to this sort of "leadership," as Trump vows to end democracy in the United States, is pretty telling. I can't believe they think this "are you better off?" line is working this election.