GOP majority crumbles as Rep. Mike Gallagher bails

Majorie Taylor Greene and her merry band of MAGA lunatics are doing a fine job of driving out Republican members of Congress. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) has announced his early resignation from Congress, barely a month after declaring he wouldn't seek re-election.

Gallagher, an institutionalist, has had enough of his party's antics. "He was one of three Republicans who voted against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month," reports NBC News. His resignation, effective April 19, comes hot on the heels of Rep. Ken Buck's (R-Colo.) own early exit, further whittling down the Republican majority to a razor-thin 217-213 margin.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) must be sweating bullets as he tries to keep his unruly caucus in line. With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) already filing a motion to oust him, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) having successfully toppled former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall, Johnson's days may be numbered. The GOP's "minuscule majority" is starting to look more like a minority with each passing day.