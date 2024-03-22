Lunar Node 1: the trailblazing lunar beacon guiding NASA's future in space exploration

lunar exploration beacons IM-1, the first NASA Commercial Launch Program Services launch for Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander, will carry multiple payloads to the Moon, including Lunar Node-1, demonstrating autonomous navigation via radio beacon to support precise geolocation and navigation among lunar orbiters, landers, and surface personnel. NASA’s CLPS initiative oversees industry development of small robotic landers and rovers to support NASA’s Artemis campaign. (Image: NASA)

NASA just took one giant leap towards lunar exploration. A geolocation navigational aid with the catchy name of Lunar Node 1 experiment (LN1) was transported to the moon by the commercial spacecraft Odysseus. In a recent NASA press release, the space agency discussed plans to implement a whole network of these "lighthouses" to guide travelers on the moon, connecting orbiters, surface explorers and potential moon bases.

"We've lit a temporary beacon on the lunar shore," said Evan Anzalone, LN-1 principal investigator at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. "Now, we seek to deliver a sustainable local network – a series of lighthouses that point the way for spacecraft and ground crews to safely, confidently spread out and explore."

The little-beacon-that-could got an impromptu test when Odysseus suffered a navigational malfunction. According to Gizmodo, flight engineers had to remotely repurpose LN-1 so that it could guide Odysseus to the landing site. Unfortunately, LN-1 was one of the casualties of the moon-lander's awkward touchdown. It was only fired up for thirty minutes, but NASA sees a bright future for the tech.

NASA is working to shorten the data delivery time to just a few seconds. That speed will come in extremely handy for Martian exploration, since there's a lag time of almost twenty minutes between Earth and the Red Planet. Colonists of the future could be using it like terrestrial GPS, which, hopefully, won't direct them to take a short-cut though the Martian mountains, like an outer space Waze.

