Russia demonizes the imaginary "International LGBT movement"

Russia's financial watchdog said Friday it had added what it calls the "international LGBT movement" to its list of terrorists and extremists.

The implication of its listing was not immediately clear.

The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog has the power to freeze bank accounts of specific entities named on the list, but did not name any person or organisation on its website.

Russia's Supreme Court declared the movement as "extremist" last November, without saying to whom it referred but effectively banning LGBTQ activism across the country.