Swalwell obliterates "Gym" Jordan over anti-trans legislation

California's Representative Eric Swalwell observed that Ohio's gerrymandered into legitimacy MAGA moron Jim Jordan suddenly cares about what happens in locker rooms.

"I guess it's a good thing that some folks on the other side are now interested in what happens in a locker room. And we're not going to look the other way." Swalwell spoke in a deceptively agreeable tone of voice. Crooks and Liars

Swalwell also went on to note that the Republicans wasting time with this bill are proposing things that can hurt people:

Then Swalwell noted that Congress is ignoring real problems while focusing on this phony one. "This is something that is not a thing," he continued. "We have things happening in our community that are a thing: Kids getting mowed down by assault rifles at their school – that's a thing. Young women in their community having IVF treatments banned – that's a thing. Women being forced into government-mandated pregnancies – that's a thing. And those are all things that we can address in this committee." But of course, they won't. Crooks and Liars

Here is your reminder that Assistant Coach Jordan's wrestlers say he betrayed them, and turned a blind eye to allegations of sexual abuse.