Sharpshooters are bugs that catapult their urine out into the world . These bugs drink huge amounts of plant sap, which is then propelled outward from a special liquid-shooter in their butts. The video of this process is surprisingly beautiful to watch.

These tiny bugs consume over 300 times their weight in liquid a day. This doesn't sound like a very pleasant experience, but to each their own.

From Youtube:

"The sharpshooter gets all its nutrition from the thin, watery liquid inside a plant, called xylem sap, which it sucks out with this tube-shaped stylet. That sap has so little nutrition that sharpshooters need to guzzle nonstop. Taking all that liquid in presents a problem – how to move it out. The sharpshooter has evolved the perfect tool for the job: an anal stylus — or butt flicker. Here's something incredible: Each drop of pee actually travels faster than the speed at which the butt flicker launched it. Learn about this incredible creature's super-propulsive pee in this video!"

