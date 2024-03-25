New South Park game comes with Underpants Gnome

It's snowing in South Park, and school has been canceled. South Park: Snow Day is a four-player, cooperative game coming to PS5, XBOX X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 26th. From THQ Nordic:

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school.

You play as the New Kid as you help the South Park kids fight… enemies of some kind. The trailer didn't make it clear who the enemies were. Tennis racket-wielding elves, maybe? But let's face it: the important thing is that you can dress as Underpants Gnomes if you pre-order.

Phase 3: Profit!

If you want to spend more real-life money, a season pass adds new weapons, cosmetics, and "hellish, new rules and special challenges."

