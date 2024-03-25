NY appeals court gives Trump 10 days to post $175 million

The NY State Supreme Court appellate division has lowered the amount of Trump's bond in his fraud judgment and has given him 10 days to raise it.
Real estate fraudster Donald Trump publicly struggled to raise funds to stave off the New York AG's impending collections efforts. The New York appeals court has cut him a break and allowed Trump and company to post a lower amount after numerous claims the penalty is too oppressive and that it is unnecessary to hold a "billionaire" convicted of fraud to the same standard as normal folks.
It's a major lifeline for the former president, who, along with his adult sons and his company, were fined more than $464 million, including interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump and his co-defendants fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.
The ruling staves off the prospect, for now, of New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to seize the former president's property to enforce the judgement against him.
Trump had been struggling to come up with the means to post the $464 million bond, the total that he would have needed before Monday's appellate decision.CNN