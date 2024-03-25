NY appeals court gives Trump 10 days to post $175 million

The NY State Supreme Court appellate division has lowered the amount of Trump's bond in his fraud judgment and has given him 10 days to raise it.

Real estate fraudster Donald Trump publicly struggled to raise funds to stave off the New York AG's impending collections efforts. The New York appeals court has cut him a break and allowed Trump and company to post a lower amount after numerous claims the penalty is too oppressive and that it is unnecessary to hold a "billionaire" convicted of fraud to the same standard as normal folks.