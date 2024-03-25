Please enjoy these dramatic readings of the Trump indictments

Andrew Weissman is a professor at NYU Law School. He led the task force investigating Enron and was the lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller's Special Counsel's Office. Mary McCord is a national security analyst who served as the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice and was a federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia.

On the podcast Prosecuting Donald Trump, these two veteran prosecutors discuss the numerous indictments against former President Trump. Their regular legal analysis, commentary, and multiple "emergency" episodes have been a great way to keep up with the multitudinous ongoing cases in numerous jurisdictions. Previous episodes have featured MSNBC's Ali Velshi reading the full text of indictments. The two latest episodes feature special guest readers.

Glenn Close and Liam Neeson read excerpts from the New York and DC indictments.

Peter Coyote and Renée Elise Goldsberry read he indictments from the Florida and Georgia cases.

For these episodes, Weissman is joined by Melissa Murray, a fellow NYU Law professor and co-author of The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary. The book includes four indictments in their entirety, along with their usual comprehensive analysis.