Police charge man using USB flash drive as a deadly weapon

Police charged Camwren Cole, 25, of Teaneck, New Jersey with second-degree aggravated assault and use of a weapon—specifically, a USB flash drive. Apparently Cole was fighting with another man in his home when a witness called police.

"An on-scene investigation, which included an interview of a witness, determined that Mr. Cole struck the victim with a small metal object, determined to be a USB flash drive, causing lacerations to the victim's neck and arm," Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

From NJ.com:

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Squad treated the victim at the scene, but he refused further medical attention. Cole was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, McGurr said.

I wonder if he has any memory of what happened.