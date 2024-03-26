Promotional popcorn buckets are having a moment. 

Some of the promotional popcorn buckets accompanying recent movies are spectacular, like this Ghostbusters Ghost Trap.

Others less so, like Slimer.

Some are just, well, something else:

The latest entry into the fray is this detailed flip-top Jabba the Hutt, complete with everyone's favorite Kowakian monkey-liizard, Salacious B. Crumb! This soon-to-be expensive-on-eBay collectible will be available starting on March 5th, only at Disneyland. Sorry, Florida Disney fans!

Previously: The truth about movie theater popcorn butter