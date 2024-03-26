Voter suppression: Trump campaign wants its "soldiers" in your polling place

Unwilling to lose fairly, the Trump campaign is vowing to have "soldiers" observing polling places and scaring voters away.

Voter suppression has been the Republican Party's number one way to win for years. Having long ago lost the ability to win a national majority, Republicans gerrymander themselves into power while painting themselves into a very white corner. Voter suppression laws around "Voter ID" and other methods to make it more and more difficult for folks outside the GOP demographic to vote are intended to keep minorities from voting. Another favorite technique is "poll observers." Armed weirdos hanging around polling sites observing who votes.