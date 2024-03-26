Voter suppression: Trump campaign wants its "soldiers" in your polling place

Unwilling to lose fairly, the Trump campaign is vowing to have "soldiers" observing polling places and scaring voters away.
Voter suppression has been the Republican Party's number one way to win for years. Having long ago lost the ability to win a national majority, Republicans gerrymander themselves into power while painting themselves into a very white corner. Voter suppression laws around "Voter ID" and other methods to make it more and more difficult for folks outside the GOP demographic to vote are intended to keep minorities from voting. Another favorite technique is "poll observers." Armed weirdos hanging around polling sites observing who votes.
Vowing to "to play offense this time around," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday, appearing on "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show," said they are "investing a lot of money into voter integrity efforts to ensure that every American knows their ballot will be cast and counted and matter."
"We're not going to play defense, like we unfortunately did in 2020. We're going to have soldiers, poll watchers on the ground who are making sure that there are no irregularities and fraud like we saw in the last election."RawStory