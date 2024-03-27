This terrifying flea market 'Funtime' find was almost mine

Imagine thinking that putting a menacing clown with a grin wide with pointy crayon teeth on the cover of a child's coloring book was a good idea. Imagine having the nerve to call it "FUNTIME"!

I spotted this vintage beauty at the Pasadena Flea Market recently and am still kicking myself for not snagging it. To be fair, To be fair, I culled my vast collection last summer for a big move. It took a lot out of me! So, since then, I've been trying to adopt a 'less is more' philosophy and, well, this didn't come home with me. Snapping a photo was my concession this round.

Anyway, I called over to my friend to show it to her and made an offhand comment, something like, "Look at this silly thing!" When I put back down on the table, the guy selling it busted out laughing and said, "Did you just say that should be a TATTOO?!"

No, no, I hadn't. But it's not the worst idea. You know, for someone else, perhaps. [via Rusty's Electric Dreams]