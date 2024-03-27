A veterinary ophthalmologist scheduled to judge this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was charged with "knowingly distributing child pornography", prosecutors announced Monday. Adam Stafford King was "accused of chatting about planning to sexually assault his newborn son" and other crimes related to child sexual abuse material found in his possession.

According to the charges against him, the FBI began investigating King in October, as part of a child pornography investigation in New York. Agents learned a subject in the New York case had been chatting with King using the dating app Scruff and the messaging app Telegram, and King had sent that person several videos of child pornography. After that person was arrested, FBI agents posed as him online, and continued to chat with him. During those chats, King used the handle @pervchiguy, and wrote that he prefers children under age 10. In one message, King wrote "0-9 [years old] my fav…B[oy] and g[irl], though prefer b[oy]," according to the charges.

In addition to the criminal sanctions that likely await him, the American Kennel Club announced that King has been stripped of his judging privileges.

Advocates have called for child pornography statutes such as Illinois' to be renamed: Help Us Change Legislation from Child Pornography TO CSAM.