External memory has never been this convenient…or affordable!

TL;DR: Store and transfer data from your phone with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, now just $30.99 down from nearly $40.

From pics of your last birthday celebration to incredibly important documents, to say a lot of your life is in your phone is probably an accurate statement. But when you're trying to make room for more storage in your phone or want to store certain data more securely, transferring things from your phone can get more complicated than it has to be.

Transferring pics and videos to your phone or storing them shouldn't take lots of time, and this 4-in-1 smart flash drive makes these tasks easier than ever. Highly compatible, simply plug this memory card reader into your mobile device, whether it be an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, and you can choose to transfer data to your chosen Windows or Apple device with no problem. How's that for versatility? For a limited time, get it for $30.99.

This little flash drive may be small enough to hold in your pocket, purse, or wherever else, but don't be fooled, as it packs a powerful punch. In addition to being vastly compatible, this little thing boasts up to 128GB of storage space, taking the stress out of storing important images, videos, and other files. And the transfer time is incredibly fast, making the whole process completely stress-free.

Still think this little flash drive sounds too good to be true? After looking at some of the awesome online reviews people have been leaving about this little gadget, you'll clearly see this thing is the real deal. In fact, it earned an impressive online rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive with 128GB of storage space is just over 20% off its regular price, making it just $30.99, no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See also: Bomb disguised as USB flash drive exploded when inserted into journalist's computer