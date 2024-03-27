"Trust me, I'm the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump," says woman put in place to ransack RNC

Trying to ease fears about financial trustworthiness, the daughter-in-law of a loser struggling to post a bond in an appeal to his fraud conviction says "Trust me."

Trump has spend little to none of his own money on his legal defense, or campaigns. The RNC has less and less money to consider helping any candidates downstream of the Orange Menace, and it is unclear how much they'll have left to spend on the campaign after funneling cash into PACs used for legal defense. Keep on donating, says Lara.

Lara Trump: "I'm here is to assure people who ever had any question as to how their money is being spent…Trust me, I'm the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. I will ensure that every penny of every dollar is going to causes that Republican voters care about." pic.twitter.com/8TNZmIcJ4y — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) March 27, 2024