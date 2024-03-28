Deadly AM radio tower experiment: hot dog speaks on contact

What happens when you attach a hot dog to a long stick and touch it to an AM radio broadcasting tower? It talks!

From the YouTube description:

DO NOT TRY THIS. Seriously. That out of the way, we devised a test to see just how dangerous the RF energy can be on an AM tower, if someone were to touch it while it was transmitting. This tower was operating under 10 kW. There are many AM towers broadcasting at much higher power levels, so they are even more dangerous. RF burns can kill, and there's a reason there are fences around these towers. Hopefully we have satiated your curiosity with this video.

Just think if they could productize this. You could have a conversation with your food, obviating the need for dinner partner. The only downside is you'd be electrocuted.

