The existential pleasures of trying to drop an egg from space

YouTube engineer Mark Rober, Joe Bernard of BPS.space, and a team of others, spent three years and a number of frustrating attempts trying to launch an egg into space and then dropping it in such a way that it could safely land back on Earth.

The video is almost hard to watch, with its many trials, errors, unforeseen circumstances, and classic engineering mistakes (having two teams design system that end up not playing nice with each other). But as Mark points out in the end, life rarely works out exactly as you expect it to, but by learning from your failures and a little tenacity…