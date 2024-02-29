Boebert reacts to son's arrest for robbing a woman with a brain tumor by accusing Biden family of being criminals

After the news broke that Colorado MAGA representative Lauren Boebert's son had been arrested on 22 criminal charges, Boebert's first action was to go on Xitter and make a statement. She wrote, She wrote, "The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history."

Meanwhile, Denver's Westword reported that Tyler Boebert's alleged crime spree included robbing a woman with a brain tumor of her last $75. The paper also noted that Tyler inherited his intelligence from his mother — he wore a hoodie with the name of his mother's restaurant while on the alleged crime spree.

And like his mother, Tyler has a history of criminally negligent driving and failing to take responsibility for it.

From Westword: