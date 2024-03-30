Kids deliver intense cover of Nine Inch Nails classic 'Wish'

Here's a video that's blowing up, featuring young musicians tearing into "Wish" by Nine Inch Nails like seasoned pros. It's fascinating to see such young talents channel the song's themes of self-loathing and frustration in a way that's both intense and, honestly, kind of cute.

This performance, led by Zoë Franziska on vocals, isn't just for show. It supports the O'Keefe Music Foundation, an Ohio-based nonprofit dedicated to offering free music lessons and camps to budding musicians. Not sure what's up with the weird iPhone placement at the end though. [via The Awesomer]

