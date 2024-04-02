Billionaire bro decides to bail Trump out of bond troubles

In a move no one understands outside of billionaires making sure billionaires get billionaire treatment, a billionaire has curried favor with the Orange Menace.

A fellow billionaire, Mr. Don Hankey, has offered Donald J. Trump funds to post bond through one of his insurance companies. The same billionaire is believed to also own the bank that loaned Trump several hundred million against some of his overvalued properties right around the time New York began its lawsuit against the Trump crime family for fraud in 2022. Hankey doesn't need the money, so he isn't worried about being paid, and he saw that his friend bought a Supreme Court Justice, so he wants a President!