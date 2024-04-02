Trump tells his cult: "If we don't win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist.

Disgraced figure Donald Trump surrounds himself with people who openly express their hatred for democracy. He attempted to overthrow an election, even though far-right judges appointed by him ruled that he lost. He praises dictators who display barbaric behavior. His ultimate goal is to transform the country into a colossal Mar-a-Lago where he and his small circle of grifters extract the remaining wealth of everyone else.



Today, the sexual abuser and criminal defendant told his devout cult members, "If we don't win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist. It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don't win. I think this could be the last election we ever have. That's where our country is going."

Of course, he is referring to himself. This is a tactic that tyrants have employed for centuries to manipulate masses of aggrieved people. They project their immoral thoughts and sinister actions onto their opponents. As long as they can deceive their supporters into believing they can return them to a non-existent nostalgic golden era, when they held power in a racist, misogynistic, and homophobic society, this strategy proves effective. His invocation of an existential threat serves as both a rallying cry and a smokescreen for his autocratic desires.

In Maga land, every accusation is an admission.