Trump's Bible website includes desperate plea: "Gimme That Girl"

Bible salesman Donald Trump offers more than just the promise of sticky pages in his tantalizing holy book.

The website for Trump's "God Bless the USA Bible" also contains a page that, without any explanation, says "Gimme That Girl" followed by "#1 Hits." The only other words on the page are, "Skills / Posted on October 30, 2017." (See page below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

"Gimme That Girl" is the title of a 2009 song by country music singer Joe Nichols. Why the "Grab em' by the…" I mean "Gimme" title is included on Trump's MAGA merch website remains one of God's great mysteries.