Lying or hallucinating? Trump remembers a conversation that never happened

At a Michigan campaign stop, real estate fraud Donald Trump spoke about a conversation with a victim's family. The family claims the conversation never happened.

Donald Trump frequently lies, but maybe he imagined talking to Ruby Garcia's family. One of the things his adherents claim, however, is that the dishonest narcissist truly cares about them. Garcia's family says The Orange Menace never spoke with them, and they are shocked to see him lying on TV about it. It is clear that Trump cares more about a campaign speech than the life of their lost family member and would have paid no mind were it not for the nationality of the assumed murderer. Trump also got the age of the victim wrong, claiming the 25-year-old Garcia was 17.