Truth Social stock is a "scam" for "dopes," says Barry Diller, a pioneering media exec who ran Fox and Paramount pictures.

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box, Diller seemed to be annoyed to even have to comment on Donald Trump's anemic social media platform, which is selling at an astronomical price-to-sales ratio. "It's stupid, it's stupid stuff," said Diller, who likened it to meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Theatres. "I think they're dopes."

"Why are you even talking about this?" he said. "It's a scam, just like everything he's ever been involved in is some sort of con."

I take it he's going to pass.

