Donald Trump accuses President Biden of being "higher than a kite," suggesting cocaine (video)

Donald Trump accused President Biden of being "higher than a kite" on what was likely cocaine, while speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt yesterday. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

"Here's what happened. You know that white stuff they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House? Something's going on there," said the former one-term president, whose own erratic behavior has raised more than a few eyebrows on the topic of drugs.

"He was all jacked up at the beginning," Trump continued, enviously recalling Biden's dynamic State of the Union address last month. "And by the end he was fading fast."

Trump then says he wants Biden to be drug tested before any debates, and when a surprised Hewitt asked if he was suggesting Biden uses cocaine, Trump said, "I don't know what he was using, but he was higher than a kite. … He's obviously, he's being helped some way, because most of the time, he looks like he's falling asleep. And all of a sudden, he walked up there and … he was all jacked up."

But deflecting as usual, the real question, which everyone has been asking for years, is Why does Trump sniff so much?