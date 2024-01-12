Why does Trump sniff so much?

Donald Trump sniffs a lot, and people wonder why. "It's the dead of winter in Iowa so I'm not sure how this could be caused by seasonal allergies," says Juliet Jeske, host of the Decoding Fox News podcast. "I'm not sure what causes this but none of the other candidates sniff so much."

He seems to be a fan of Sudafed, as evidenced by this 2019 photo. But the Sudafed in the photo is phenylephrine not pseudoephedrine. Phenylephrine is the stuff that doesn't work, which is on-brand for Trump, who pushed quack nostrums for Covid.

Here's a video of Trump's best sniffs on a recent TV appearance. Which is your favorite sniff?