Arsonist targets Bernie Sanders' office; no-one hurt in fire

A man sprayed a flammable liquid on the door of Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' office in Burlington and set fire to it Friday. No-one was hurt in the fire, which was soon extinguished, and police released a security still showing the suspect.

The suspect has not been apprehended, and there is no known motive, according to police.

According to a recent press release, threats to members of congress have gone from about 5000 a year to about 8000 a year since Trump became president.

