The New Jersey Review of Beach Trash

Sadly, the periodical implied by the headline here doesn't exist, but maybe it should: a local charity dealing with pollution reports an interesting haul this year.

voodoo dolls, whoopie cushions, zip ties and denture powder [are] just a few of the bizarre items plucked from the sands of New Jersey's beaches last year by volunteers with the Clean Ocean Action environmental group, according to a report the group released Thursday. Nearly 3,700 volunteers picked up and disposed of 176,206 items along the state's 127-mile (204 kilometer) coastline. Many were mundane and sadly common, like bottle caps, cigarettes and plastic pieces.

Most of it was, in some form, plastic.

