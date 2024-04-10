Disenfranchising the elderly: Republicans want fewer voters

Wisconsin Republican candidate for Senate Eric Hovde doesn't trust the votes of nursing home residents.

Handwaving away the validity of the votes cast by people who live in nursing homes, Wisconsin Republican Candidate for Senate Eric Hovde has declared the residents too old. Anyone who doesn't vote with Republicans is now identified as a fraudulent voter. Somehow, the Republican Party's demise is the fault of out-of-state people who fundraise to offer voters assistance getting to the polls, and the soon-to-be-dead nursing home residents should be disenfranchised.

NEW AUDIO: Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde casts doubt on nursing home residents being able to vote:



Hovde continued, "We had nursing homes, where the sheriff of Racine investigated, where you had 100 percent voting in nursing homes. Well, if you're in a nursing home, you only have a five, six-month life expectancy. Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote." Trump and his supporters have made similar claims in the past, that vote tallies in nursing homes were suspiciously high. This has been repeatedly debunked — voter turnout from nursing homes was nowhere hear 100 percent and not out of the ordinary. Hovde, a banking and real estate development executive, has already faced a number of controversies in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. He came under scrutiny over a multi-decade-long fight to tear down a beloved family bar in Madison, and has said that in his ideal world, alcohol wouldn't be legal for commercial sale. Raw Story

The main Republican strategy for winning elections is to make it harder to vote and keep anyone who is likely to disagree with them away from the polls. Folks like The Good Deeds Corp find help for people who need access to the polls, they don't influence the vote.