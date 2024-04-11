Hogwarts' self-appointed professor of Defense Against Gender Studies beefs with actors

JK Rowling continues her campaign against transgender people, forcing us to wonder why she is still relevant.
Rowling repeatedly rants on Xitter, the Nazi bar of the internet, owned and operated by a noted anti-trans activist and lousy parent, about the fact that trans people exist. Neither Daniel Radcliffe nor Emma Watson are spending a lot of time worried about what JK thinks. Rowling's feed is one of the more awful things I've seen, and it further encourages me to avoid Xitter as much as possible, which I didn't think possible.
Rowling then replied to a user on X who wrote that they were "waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology"—a reference to Radcliffe and Watson, both of whom have denounced her anti-trans rants and spoken out in support of trans people. The user added that they were "safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them."
"Not safe, I'm afraid," Rowling wrote back. "Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."Daily Beast