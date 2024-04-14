Animal chiropractor adjusts giraffes and other animals

Meet Dr. Joren Whitley, who is based in Edmond, Oklahoma and describes himself as a "Board Certified Human and Animal Chiropractor." 

On his social media, he documents his work with a variety of animals. He's worked on catshorsesdogschickens, and more! The videos I find the most interesting are the ones where he's adjusting a giraffe. I had no idea.

Dr. Whitley also posts videos explaining his work, dispelling myths, and describing the schooling path that led him to his career. In this video, for example, he explains:

Dispelling myths: Chiropractic – more than just cracks and pops. It's a real science, grounded in anatomy, physiology, and evidence-based practice. Let's break the stereotype and appreciate the true science behind chiropractic care.

As you might expect, he has both fans and critics. On this video where he's adjusting a horse, one person commented, "My horses love when the chiropractor comes to visit!" while another viewer expressed doubt about the legitimacy of his work:

This is either a real job and I didn't know it… or this man is the most genius con artist of the century 😂 most likely the first but still funny.

What do you think of animal chiropractic (or chiropractic in general)? I'm a natural skeptic but if folks find relief, who am I to judge?

To see more of Dr. Whitley's work giving various animals chiropractic adjustments, check out his TikTok.

@dr.joren_whitley

Reply to @cassidyackman104 YES – we have all sorts of animals coming in for adjustments! #tiktokdoc #chiro #adjustment #foryou #fyp #catsoftiktok

@dr.joren_whitley

Since you guys liked seeing me work on the giraffes so much, I thought I'd give you another video! #chiropractic #chiropracticadjustment #chiropracticcare #chiropractor

@dr.joren_whitley

A simple adjustment on this giraffe to get his jaw moving the right way. #chiropractic #chiropractor #chiropracticadjustment #chiropracticwellness

@dr.joren_whitley

My patients are just as thankful to be working with me as I am with working with them. #chiropractor #chiropractic #chiropracticcare #chiropracticwellness #giraffe

@dr.joren_whitley

Chiropractic! #animalchiropractic #animallover#animal #oklahoma #fyp#crackmyback #adjustment #chiropractor #chiropracticadjustment #drwhitley#ellen

@dr.joren_whitley

My #AriatScrubs are flexible and make it super easy to get down on the floor to work with little guys like this one! #ad @ariatinternational @ariatwork @ariatequestrian

@dr.joren_whitley

Stay til the end to see Mirabella shake her tail feathers #chiropractor #chicken #chiropracticcare #chiropractics #chiropractic

