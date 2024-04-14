Animal chiropractor adjusts giraffes and other animals

Meet Dr. Joren Whitley, who is based in Edmond, Oklahoma and describes himself as a "Board Certified Human and Animal Chiropractor."

On his social media, he documents his work with a variety of animals. He's worked on cats, horses, dogs, chickens, and more! The videos I find the most interesting are the ones where he's adjusting a giraffe. I had no idea.

Dr. Whitley also posts videos explaining his work, dispelling myths, and describing the schooling path that led him to his career. In this video, for example, he explains:

Dispelling myths: Chiropractic – more than just cracks and pops. It's a real science, grounded in anatomy, physiology, and evidence-based practice. Let's break the stereotype and appreciate the true science behind chiropractic care.

As you might expect, he has both fans and critics. On this video where he's adjusting a horse, one person commented, "My horses love when the chiropractor comes to visit!" while another viewer expressed doubt about the legitimacy of his work:

This is either a real job and I didn't know it… or this man is the most genius con artist of the century 😂 most likely the first but still funny.

What do you think of animal chiropractic (or chiropractic in general)? I'm a natural skeptic but if folks find relief, who am I to judge?

To see more of Dr. Whitley's work giving various animals chiropractic adjustments, check out his TikTok.