Crybaby Trump whines about "sleaze bags" Cohen and Daniels, now faces contempt charges

The disgraced former president just can't help himself from spewing toxic sludge all over the Internet, and New York DA Alvin Bragg is doing his best to plug the hole. This morning Bragg filed a memorandum "In Support of the Motion for Contempt" against Donald Trump, who willfully violated a court order this week by attacking witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels on his sad little Truth Social platform. The order from Judge Merchan was crystal clear: no trash-talking witnesses involved in Trump's criminal hush money case. But Sleepy Don couldn't resist taking some late-night potshots at the very people whose testimony could land him behind bars.

According to the filing, here are the dastardly deeds that the Mango Mussolini has committed to warrant contempt charges:

The first statement (see Conroy Aft:, Ex. C), posted on April 10, 2024, at 10:07 a.m., reproduced a social media post by Michael Avenatti, a former lawyer of Stormy Daniels's who was later convicted of stealing from her. The Avenatti post republished by defendant states "We can't be hypocrites when it comes to the 1st Amendment. It is outrageous that Cohen and Daniels can do countless TV interviews, post on social, & make $$ on bogus documentaries —all by talking shit about Trump —but he's gagged and threatened with jail if he responds." Defendant added, in his own words: "Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bagswho have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!" Defendant's second statement (see Conroy Aff., Ex. D), posted on April 10, 2024, at 10:48 a.m., contained a picture of a document titled "Official Statement of Stormy Daniels," dated January 30, 2018, which refers to facts that are directly at issue in this criminal trial. Defendant accompanied the picture with his own statement : "LOOK WHAT WAS JUST FOUND! WILL THE FAKE NEWS REPORT IT?" The third statement (see Conroy Aff., Ex. E), posted on April 13, 2024, at 12:56 p.m., stated: "Has Mark POMERANTZ been prosecuted for his terrible acts in and out of the D.A.'s Office. Has disgraced attorney and felon Michael Cohen been prosecuted for LYING? Only TRUMP people get prosecuted by this Judge and these thugs! A dark day for our Country. MAGA2024!!!"

Bragg is asking that the court to:

Hold Trump in criminal contempt under Judiciary Law sections 750(A)(3) and 751 for willfully violating the court's April 1st order restricting statements about witnesses. Direct Trump to remove the violating social media posts. Remind and warn Trump about complying with the order going forward.

The potential penalties for criminal contempt include

A fine of up to $1,000 (Judiciary Law 751(1))

Imprisonment of up to 6 months (Judiciary Law 751(1))

Forfeiture of other rights/remedies (Judiciary Law 753)

So what consequences will orange face ultimately face? My guess is a $1,000 fine at most, which Trump will forget to pay anyway. As one Bluesky user put it, "As any parent of a toddler knows, making threats (e.g. you'll be held in contempt if you attack witnesses or jurors) that you can't or won't enforce, reinforces the undesired behavior. I know this isn't easy, but if the judge lets these slide Trump will almost certainly do worse."