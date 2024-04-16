Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds Mayorkas for not deporting Laken Riley from the U.S. to, er, the U.S. (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene once again spews stupidity wrapped in toxic anger as she shouts nonsense on the House floor.

"Are you familiar with Laken Riley?" she scornfully asked Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, referring to the 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered at the University of Georgia while out for a jog. But rather than allow Mayorkas to speak, she cut him off.

"You should have deported her, so that she could be alive today!" the unhinged lawmaker scolded, furious at Mayorkas for not shipping the U.S. citizen back to, er, the U.S. "Her parents would have appreciated that." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

If only Washington D.C. could deport Empty G. back to Georgia, perhaps Congress could actually get some real work done.