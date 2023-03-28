Marjorie Taylor Greene is so off-base even Twitter is attempting to reel her in

While Congressional leadership will probably continue to reward Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene, her behavior has sunk so low that even Elon Musk's notoriously friendly to white supremacists and National Socialist German Workers' Party enthusiasts Twitter has given her a ban. Greene lost her bullhorn on Twitter for seven days after repeatedly sharing a rally poster for something called "Trans Day of Vengeance." A Twitter spokesperson said "We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest."
A seven day ban ain't much for MTG.
"We need more visibility," the poster states, calling on people to gather at the Supreme Court to "stop trans genocide." The main wording on the poster says "Trans Day of Vengeance."
Greene initially deleted her tweet, and then posted it again voicing frustration about the action from Twitter — along with sharing the poster again, calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.
Twitter again deleted the tweet — prompting yet another tweet and repost from Greene.
"The people need to know about the threats they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!" said Greene.
Twitter then sent Greene a notice saying her account functionality would be reduced for seven days, according to a screenshot shared with The Hill and posted by Greene on her personal campaign account.