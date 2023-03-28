Marjorie Taylor Greene is so off-base even Twitter is attempting to reel her in

While Congressional leadership will probably continue to reward Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene, her behavior has sunk so low that even Elon Musk's notoriously friendly to white supremacists and National Socialist German Workers' Party enthusiasts Twitter has given her a ban. Greene lost her bullhorn on Twitter for seven days after repeatedly sharing a rally poster for something called "Trans Day of Vengeance." A Twitter spokesperson said "We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest."

A seven day ban ain't much for MTG.

