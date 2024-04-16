Senator Cotton again encourages the public to rough up protestors, posting a video: "How it should be done"

Senator Tom Cotton again encouraged Americans to deal with "pro-Hamas" protestors the MAGA way — as in manhandling them with brute force and violence.

"How it should be done," the Arkansas lawmaker Xitted on his Twitter account this morning, alongside a video showing angry drivers in France getting out of theirs car to toss, drag, and kick traffic-blocking climate protesters to the side of the road.

This comes after yesterday's call for vigilantism, in which the crude senator encouraged the American public to "take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way." He later clarified what he meant on Fox, explaining that protestors' hands should be glued "to a car or the pavement," and that it would be "probably pretty painful to have their skin ripped off, but, I think that's the way we handle it in Arkansas." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Of course this is the same "tough on crime" MAGA man who told Trump to "send in the troops" during the George Floyd protests in 2020, but defended the Trump-endorsed insurrectionists who injured police officers and destroyed the Capitol building on January 6. And you can bet this is just a glimpse of how MAGA will run the United States if Donald Trump wins in November.

Sen. Tom Cotton endorses throwing protesters off bridges pic.twitter.com/PFSDPW8C8m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2024

See other Boing Boing posts about creepy American authoritarians here.