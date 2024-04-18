Quentin Tarantino quietly kills his intended final film

Creatives are often mercurial, and today legendary film director Quentin Tarantino embodied this by cancelling what was meant to be his tenth and final film. The Movie Critic, which would have been a followup to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had entered the casting stage, but apparently that wasn't enough to keep it off the chopping block.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the project has been shelved effective immediately, apparently because Tarantino simply "changed his mind".

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino's movies are always full of surprises, and here is one about 'The Movie Critic' we did not expect.



Deadline can reveal that Tarantino has dropped the film as his 10th and final project. He simply changed his mind, Deadline has been told… pic.twitter.com/G4lkDArsCD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 17, 2024

I guess being Quentin Tarantino means you can afford to do that. Either way, this still leaves Tarantino one film away from his self-imposed ten-film limit, and a Reservoir Dogs sequel doesn't seem likely. What he eventually settles on, if anything, will presumably be revealed later down the line.