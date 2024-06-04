74-year-old "dead" woman found alive in funeral home

A 74-year-old woman pronounced dead in hospice care was found to be alive after transportation to a funeral home.

The woman had been transported from a nursing home, where she had been declared dead at around 9:44 a.m. local time, to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln on Monday morning, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the funeral home after an employee noticed the woman was breathing and "instantly called 911" at approximately 11:44 a.m., according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.