Kristi Noem cancels tour for her lie-filled memoir (video)

Kristi Noem, the lying, incompetent, puppy-shooting charlatan masquerading as the governor of South Dakota, has two options: either she's afflicted with a memory so profoundly defective that it renders her unfit for office, or she's a shameless liar who could give even Donald Trump a run for his money in the deceit department.

Regardless of which unfortunate reality applies, Noem has unceremoniously axed her book tour, likely because every public appearance devolves into a humiliating spectacle of her pathetically attempting to defend the myriad falsehoods crammed into her laughably titled memoir, No Going Back (1.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon).

KELO News in Sioux Falls, South Dakota ran a video that exposes some of the lies from Noem's book and statements she's made on the book tour:

She repeatedly touted her extensive experience in shaping federal policy for over 30 years, despite her political career beginning 17 years ago.

Noem also alleged that drug cartels are active in South Dakota reservations, which tribal leaders and law enforcement agencies failed to confirm.

She claimed to have met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un but now refuses to speak about it

She described herself as a children's pastor, despite not being ordained or attending divinity school.

The video also fact-checks Noem's account of the fatal car accident involving former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, contradicting her claim that he was reading an article on his phone at the time of the incident.

Taking a page from her book of lies, Noem's damage control team blamed a snowstorm alert in South Dakota as her reason for canceling the tour. Inconveniently Noem was already in New York at the time and the weather in Pierre, South Dakota was a balmy 50 degrees.