Trump lies about freezing up on stage

After glitching out at his NRA shindig, Donald J. Trump is going with what he knows and just lying about something we can all watch on video.
Trump awkwardly paused during his keynote address at the NRA for around half a minute. Just kinda standing there, glowering in a more confused than cogent manner, there is no mistaking that is not a planned moment. The only reason to pause for this much effect is if the effect you want is "What the heck is wrong with this guy?"
Naturally, the MAGA response to this is claiming Joe Biden might be using drugs, but Trump himself denies the video itself:
"My Speech in Dallas this weekend at the NRA's 'Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,' was attended by a Record Crowd of very enthusiastic Patriots," he wrote. "The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music."
Footage of Trump's performance—in which he stopped speaking for around 35 seconds while music played—was shared on X by the Biden-Harris campaign. The post accused the former president of playing "QAnon music during his bizarre slur-filled NRA speech," but did not mention him freezing. Others did, however, including one from an account named "Biden's Wins" which said Trump "just glitched out and froze at his rally tonight" and accused him of being "unfit for office" and "senile."DailyBeast