Trump lies about freezing up on stage

After glitching out at his NRA shindig, Donald J. Trump is going with what he knows and just lying about something we can all watch on video.

Trump awkwardly paused during his keynote address at the NRA for around half a minute. Just kinda standing there, glowering in a more confused than cogent manner, there is no mistaking that is not a planned moment. The only reason to pause for this much effect is if the effect you want is "What the heck is wrong with this guy?"

BREAKING: Donald Trump just glitched out and froze at his rally tonight. He is clearly unfit for office. Retweet so every American knows Trump is senile. pic.twitter.com/QTa5qKNy8H — Biden's Wins (@BidensWins) May 19, 2024

Naturally, the MAGA response to this is claiming Joe Biden might be using drugs, but Trump himself denies the video itself: