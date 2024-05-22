Desperately seeking attention, Marge makes up an assassination plot

Massively on the outs, even with her fellow Republicans, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims standard operating procedure as an attempt to assassinate her idol, adjudicated rapist, Donald Trump.

Also, in the newly unsealed Mar-A-Lago filings that discovered Trump was hiding documents in his bedroom, is a statement that FBI agents were carrying guns. Looking for any reason to garner attention as Trump picks a VP, Marge has turned this into an assassination attempt. The FBI has explained their agents normally carry guns.

Ms Greene claimed that Mr Trump's post showed there was a plan to "assassinate" him at his Florida estate. "The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate [president] Trump and gave the green light," the Georgia representative wrote on X Tuesday evening. The FBI promptly gave a statement that denied allegations of wrongdoing, and said that its agents had followed "standard protocol" during the Mar-a-Lago raid. "The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force," the statement read. Independent

Boebert, Gaetz, and Greene have all damaged themselves so badly even the barely hanging in GOP majority can barely stand them.