Atari acquires Intellivision, 45 years too late

Atari announced today that it has acquired Intellivision Entertainment, acquiring all of the rights to the branding and "certain games," according to the announcement. The first product they're launching with? T-shirts.

Notably, Atari left one thing behind in the deal: The Intellivision AMICO.

Announced in 2020, the AMICO was meant to re-vitalize the "family" video game market. Sporting a sleek modern design, the console was spearheaded by Tommy Tallarico, a game sound designer whos worked on classics like Earthworm Jim 2. However, after numerous delayed releases, empty promises, and the console STILL not being in consumers hands, Atari wisely made the decision to leave that part of the business behind.

"Intellivision Entertainment LLC will rebrand and continue its business of developing and distributing the Amico brand game console with a license from Atari to continue to distribute new versions of the Intellivision games on the Amico console," they state.

Considering Intellivision hasn't been a major player in video games since the very early '1980s, it's unclear what Atari plans for it, other than capitalizing on 50-year-olds wanting nostalgic t-shirts and questionable-quality "flashback" plug-and-play systems.

