Another victim claimed by 11foot8 + 8 bridge

Another day, another Ryder rental truck gets its roof peeled off.

In the second crash this month, a Ryder truck almost makes it under Durham, North Carolina's famed can-opener bridge. Despite being raised from 11 foot 8 to 12 foot 4, drivers, especially those in rental trucks, keep ignoring the multiple overheight warnings and receiving unwanted bodywork in return. This truck gets its roof neatly peeled off. While not as dramatic as some recent crashes, there is beauty in its simplicity, and as a bonus, as a train passes overhead shortly after impact.

On May 22, a rental truck got stuck under the canopener. Watch the video to find out if they will make it back out or not. This was crash #183 since 2008. YouTube

Previously: This might be one of the last victims of the 11-foot-8 bridge