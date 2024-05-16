NFL kicker tells young women to be homemakers — but his own mom is a scientist

Harrison Butker, who makes a fortune kicking a ball for the Kansas City Chiefs, says women are happier when they stay home, raise children, and cook meals.

During his 20-minute commencement speech at Benedictine College, a liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, Butker complained about Biden, shared Covid disinformation, and told the young woman who had just graduated that they should forget about pursuing a career and instead aspire to be broodmares:

I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I'm on this stage today, able to be the man that I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all. Homemaker.

It's advice worthy of serious consideration because anyone whose main job consists of leg exercises obviously has deep insight into modern gender roles and family dynamics.

However, it appears that Butker has mommy-issues. His mother is Dr. Elizabeth Keller Butker, an accomplished physicist at the Emory University School of Medicine for over 30 years. Funny he forgot to mention that during his misogynist diatribe.

