Trump reposts threatening video; media shrugs

We live in weird fucking times. If any other candidate for high office had reposted a video as threatening, menacing and scary as this video [Truth Social], that would be the end of their campaign. And the press would go crazy — that's the message your campaign wants to put out?

If you don't want to click on a link to Truth Social, I really understand. I had to shower immediately after. In brief, the video shows a MAGA-hatted mega-douchebag yelling at Joe Scarborough at the airport.

Greg Sargent in The New Republic takes it from there:

…[MAGA dude yells] that if Trump wins the presidency, "liberals" are "done." As the man delicately puts it: He'll get rid of all you fucking liberals. You liberals are gone when he fucking wins. You fucking blowjob liberals are done. Uncle Donnie's gonna take this election—landslide. Landslide, you fucking half a blowjob. Landslide. Get the fuck out of here, you scumbag.

By posting this video, Trump appears to be endorsing that sentiment about not only Scarborough but about liberals generally. Shouldn't that be pretty big news in and of itself?