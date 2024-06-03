Brave German shepherd lures a bear away from his house while terrified owner screams (video)

German shepherds were originally bred to herd sheep, but one amazing Minnesota dog named Zeus used his skills to lure a bear away from his home.

And video that caught his heroic act is pretty dramatic, with his worried human understandably screaming at the top of her lungs as the bear closely chases the pup all the way down a long driveway. The last thing we see are the two animals eerily disappearing around a bend.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending. Although the video doesn't show how the dog finally ditched the bear, "the woman and her dog were unharmed," reports ABC News, who shared the video on X (see below).

@abcnews Dramatic video shows the moment a bear chased a dog down a driveway at a Minnesota home. The dog, Zeus, had walked towards a bear rummaging through their trash. As Zeus' owner shouts, the bear chases after the dog. Thankfully, the woman and her dog were unharmed. The woman praised Zeus after she said he was "so smart" for "luring" the bear away from her. ♬ original sound – ABC News

